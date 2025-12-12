Childcare expert give tips on Christmas gifts

NORTHEAST MISS. (WCBI) – The countdown to Christmas is on, and that means gift shopping.

If your list includes little ones, one childcare expert suggested some alternatives to the tech route.

“Keep it simple, the toys that we had when we were children are still great toys. If have a child that is really outdoorsy, they have done great things … you can put up (like) an actual rock-climbing wall, in your back yard or a ropes course,” said Georgia Graham with Mississippi University for Women.

Georgia Graham is the director of the Childhood and Parent Development Center at MUW.

Jump ropes, dolls, and STEM activities are some other items she added to the list.

However, if you do get a tablet or some other form of technology for your child, she suggests monitoring their screen time, especially if they’re really young.

“That’s what we’re seeing a lot of… kids who if the only way they know to calm down, is to hold an iPad, if they get put into an environment when they don’t have that, it gets really hard for them to self-regulate and calm themselves down,” said Graham.

She advises not introducing your children to screens until they’re at least 2 or pre-school age.

Cindy Tucker is the executive director of Sallie Kate Winters Family Services.

She encourages parents to be mindful of who their children communicate with online.

“Parents (are) to really monitor as best as you can, and that may be where you’re looking at the settings, the private settings. You’re monitoring who can be in contact with or who can be able to have access to your child,” said Tucker.

Tucker said having a conversation with your child about online safety can help prevent some unfortunate, even dangerous situations.

“Human trafficking, (anything) that may require for explicit images to be shared. Someone asking you to share explicit images, some of those can lead to some very dangerous things,” said Tucker.

Your location or home address is also on her list of things not to share.

She advises parents to take the extra step to keep their kids safe.

“If there is like an online screen where you can see the conversations where they’re texting, you might want to go in and check out and ask ‘Who are you talking to?'” said Tucker.

Tucker said Sally Kate Winters plans to start a program to train parents on online safety.

Graham suggests parents giving themselves grace this holiday season when shopping.

“What your child will remember is the smile on your face, and the way you made them feel…Your presence is the best present,” said Graham.

Graham said you can also make toys out of recycled materials.

You can contact Sally Kate Winters office if you need help or any resources for child safety.

