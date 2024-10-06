Children explore professional vehicles at Little Hands, Big Trucks

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Horns were honking, and sirens were going off early Saturday morning.

This was all a part of the annual Little Hands, Big Trucks event.

The event was sponsored by the United Way in Lowndes County.

Each year children get the opportunity to explore and operate many different vehicles from various professions.

“This is an event where we get to get out here and see these big trucks, you get to climb inside of them, turn the lights on, and honk the horn,” said Scott Ferguson, Co-Founder of Little Hands, Big Trucks. “More importantly, we are raising funds for a good organization which is the United Way of the Golden Triangle right here. These funds are going to be put to use back here at home, and at the same time, kids, and big kids like me, get to explore all kinds of equipment. As a parent, we are always looking for something to do on the weekend, so this is a great way to get your kid out of the house and get some energy out. More importantly, when else can you climb inside the back of a firetruck, or on the back of a tractor, not all the time righ? On days like today, you get to do that, and see, explore, being exposed to different stuff, and all the way, you get to raise funds for a good cause. ”

This was the 11th annual Little Hands Big Trucks event.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook a.nd X