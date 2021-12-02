Children from area schools decorate the city of West Point’s Christmas tree

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Children from area schools came together to decorate the city of West Point’s Christmas tree.

It’s a long-standing tradition for students in daycare, pre-K, and Kindergarten to put their own spin on the Christmas holiday.

The kids made their own unique ornament to hang on the city’s tree.

With help from West Point Water andLight, the children were lifted up in a bucket truck so they could hang their ornament as high as they want.