Children gather at public library for Mother Goose Story Hour in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Finally, it was an hour of reading, marching, and music at the Columbus Lowndes Public Library.

The Mother Goose Story Hour featured a special guest, WCBI’s Allie Martin. He was the marching band leader and led the kids into the story hour room. Allie also helped Mother Goose act out a book as she read it.

There was also music and the popular stuffed animal races. Mother Goose Story Hour takes place every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 during the summer.

You can see more from the Mother Goose Story Hour this weekend on Sunrise Saturday, at 9 a.m. on WCBI News.

