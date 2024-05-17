SHS seniors take final stroll through elementary school halls

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a trip down memory lane. The senior class at Starkville High School spent the day making a final stop at all the schools in the district.

The annual “Senior Walk” gives the soon-to-be graduates a chance to see some of their former teachers and get well wishes from the current students.

As they walked the halls, they got high-fives and cheers. And many stopped to take pictures with students and teachers.

This was their third stop of the day at Henderson Ward Stewart where second, third, and fourth graders cheered them on as they made their way around the building.

Starkville High’s school graduation is Friday, May 24th.

