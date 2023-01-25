Chilly & breezy next couple days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tuesday night’s rain is out, but cloud cover and breezy, chilly weather will continue.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will linger all day as temperatures struggle to stay in the middle 40s by afternoon. Westerly winds will gust up to 25-30 mph at times as well.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Spotty sprinkles and/or flurries could develop across northern MS, north of US 82. No issues are expected, and temperatures will fall into the middle 30s. Just enough of a breeze will create wind chills in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Clouds will be slow to clear through the day, leaving highs in the 40s yet again.

FRIDAY: Sunshine makes a triumphant return with highs bouncing back into the 50s.

WEEKEND: Clouds will gradually increase again Saturday, but most of the day should be dry with highs in the upper 50s. A few showers could arrive late in the day, but much higher rain chances move in Sunday. Locally heavy rain is again possible Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks to start the week dry, but yet another round of rain and possible thunderstorms lurks for Tuesday. Stay tuned!