Chilly, dry end to week ahead of severe potential Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a soggy mid-week, the weather dries out temporarily through Friday. Severe potential increases Saturday.

THURSDAY: The sky should gradually clear into the afternoon w/highs struggling to reach 50 degrees in most spots.

THURSDAY NIGHT: As winds relax under a mostly clear sky, temperatures should drop nicely into the 20s to low 30s area-wide. It will be a cold start to Valentine’s Day!

FRIDAY: Sun early in the day will give way to increased cloud coverage in the afternoon with highs in the 50s. Temperatures won’t drop much into the evening as stronger southeasterly winds develop. We could also see a few dinner-time showers, but a slightly better potential for scattered showers and a brief storm will increase after midnight.

SATURDAY: The day to watch! Any showers early in the day will lift northward, and at least some partial clearing is expected through the day. This will allow temperatures to soar into the 70s as strong south winds develop. This will bring warm, humid, and unstable air into the region for the afternoon and evening. While a rogue severe storm or two appears possible in the afternoon, it appears the greatest risk of severe weather will be from 6 PM until midnight. Damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible along a line of storms sweeping through ahead of a cold front. Make sure to be positioned to receive reliable watch/warning information!

SUNDAY: Clouds will be slow to clear, but we could squeeze in some late-day sunshine. Cold air returns, and we expect highs to hold in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The week starts chilly & dry, but another active pattern sets up mid-week. There are signs this time around could feature some winter weather potential, so stay tuned for updates! We’re watching a system for Wednesday in particular.