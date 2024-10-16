Chilly overnight, with seasonal warming ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Chilly evenings and more mild days are in store to round out the week! The continued dry pattern is still sticking around. There will be plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures ahead for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Grab an extra layer if you’ll be out after sunset! Dry and cool conditions continue to be the main story. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s tonight! Patchy frost is expected, especially to the northeastern areas of Mississippi and northwestern portions of Alabama.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and clear conditions are on repeat, with another mild day in store. It will be less windy, with a high temperature in the upper 60s. It will remain cool overnight, as lows will drop into the upper 30s again.

END OF THE WEEK – WEEKEND: Clear and sunny conditions will persist, with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s for the weekend and overnight lows in the mid 40s. By the start of the upcoming week, more warmth is expected. High temperatures will even be bracing for the 80s by Monday.