Chilly tonight ahead of warmer temps next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have another clear and cool end to our Saturday with a few passing clouds overnight. We’ll stay cool for Sunday with increasing clouds and a few light showers into the evening hours. Things quickly clear out for the start of the next work week with temperatures continuing to warm up.

TONIGHT – A few clouds build into the area tonight with temperatures quickly dropping into the mid 20s.

SUNDAY – We’ll see an increase in clouds heading into the afternoon ahead of a slight chance to see a few light showers that will stay mostly south of US 82. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the low 50s. Heading into the overnight hours, the showers clear out of the area with temperatures dropping into the low 30s.

NEXT WEEK – The warm up continues! Temperatures will continue to climb through next week with 70s returning by Tuesday and Wednesday. We have a slight rain chance on Wednesday evening as a weak cold front pushes through, but things quickly clear out for the rest of the week.