Chilly Tonight, Warmer for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clear skies continue through tonight with chilly temperatures. More sunshine and warmer temperatures are in store for tomorrow to give us a pleasant end to the weekend. Expect breezy conditions over the next few days ahead of our next cold front that will bring some thunderstorms. A possible severe weather threat is in store for Monday into Tuesday with a line of strong thunderstorms moving through the area.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear conditions with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s.

TOMORROW – A cold and breezy start to the day with plenty of sunshine! We’ll be warmer for our Sunday afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s! Winds will continue to pick up throughout the rest of the day. Expect wind speeds of up to 10-15 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.

NEXT WEEK – Breezy conditions are likely throughout our Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. A few showers likely throughout the day on Monday, but the heavier rain and storms look to move in later on Monday evening and into our early Tuesday morning. Storms clear out by Tuesday afternoon and we’re left with clear conditions for the rest of the work week. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 60s next week!