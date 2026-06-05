Choctaw Co. Partnership to hold the Ackerman Depot Festival tonight and Saturday

ACKERMAN/MATHISTON, Miss. (WCBI) – In honor of America’s 250th Birthday, many are holding events to celebrate the momentous occasion.

In Ackerman, the Choctaw County Partnership will hold the Ackerman Depot Festival beginning tonight and Saturday.

Tonight, there will be a street party under the lights on North Louisville Street. There will be music, food, Bingo at the main pavilion, and more.

And on Saturday, all of the festivities will kick off at 9 am. There will be a Kid Zone, arts and crafts, live entertainment, food, a pet show, a car show, and more.

In Mathiston, the town will hold Stars, Stripes, and Small Town Nights. The event will kick off at 3 pm.

There will be a former Mathiston High School reunion, live music, a hot air balloon, a 10,000 drawdown, and more.

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