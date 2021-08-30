Choctaw County braces for possible falling trees and flooding in fallout from Ida

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – While not as severe as originally feared, emergency crews in Choctaw County stand at the ready for the impact from Ida.

“Wind, wet ground is a bad mixture for trees to fall,” says Choctaw County Emergency Management Director Brent McKnight. “Culverts could stop up and flood the roadway and you wouldn’t even know it.”

The Ackerman Police Department says reports of falling trees were already coming in Monday afternoon. McKnight says a team of about 20 people, consisting of road crews and local law enforcement is ready to respond to any weather emergencies.

“All the supervisors are filled up with equipment and made sure everything’s ready to go in case we get trees down,” he says. “I know the sheriff’s department is filled up ready to go and hit the road if needed. I’m ready to go with generators.”

Choctaw County EMA remains on standby with #Ida approaching. EMA Director Brent McKnight says the possibility for downed trees and flooding remain concerns. pic.twitter.com/Pi12BwffL6 — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) August 30, 2021

McKnight says the town of Ackerman is one of the worst flood zones in Choctaw County. Standing water was already building up there Monday at around 11:00 a.m.

“I think depending on the rain total amounts, we will have some flooding somewhere,” McKnight says. “Not sure if it’ll be major or minor but I’m sure we’ll have some spots.”

But he says his main concern is the potential for downed trees.

“The ground is saturated with all the rain, any wind can topple a tree at any moment,” he cautions.

Storm picking up over in Ackerman pic.twitter.com/GUohA8BJH0 — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) August 30, 2021

McKnight says all county residents should remain alert and continue to take all proper storm precautions.

“I don’t think you can over-prepare,” he says. “You prepare and you get ready for what can hit at any moment.”

McKnight says volunteer firefighters are also on standby just in case.

Ackerman PD says residents should expect wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour.