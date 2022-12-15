Choctaw County High School receives grants to fund robotics program

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanks to grant funding from 4-county and partnerships from Ole Miss and Mississippi State University, students will hopefully be able to start this robotic program and learn to use these skills to compete in the workforce.

A robotics program at Choctaw County High School is getting a jump start from a local power provider.

The school has technical programs available for students, but Principal James Catchot said the money will help them turn ideas and plans into reality.

“We were blessed enough to have 4-county provide us with a grant that will help start the robotics program. It will be partnered with Ole Miss and Mississippi State, and so we will have a, and it will give the students the opportunity to work on coding, programming robotics, building them, and things like that, and we are excited to have that here in Choctaw County it is something we have never had before,” said Catchot.

Catchot said the program could also introduce students to career paths they haven’t considered.

“Every industry now has technology driving it as far as improving manufacturing, communication, and everything dealing with everyday life has technology in the forefront of it and when to want to provide our student’s opportunity to really get there on hands-on that type of learning and be able to better themselves in the future,” said Catchot.

And if you are wondering why robotics? Teacher Anna Perkins said just look around it’s in every aspect of our lives.

“If you have a new vehicle and autonomous braking if something comes out in front of you an object or an animal that is in front of your car. You care is automatically going to hit the brakes to stop before you can apply those brakes,” said Perkins.

And in this program, Perkins said she sees true learning taking place and imaginations being fired up.

“There is no test, there are no daily grades, and this is what they want to do and what makes them motivated to come in and do things on their own without having a test and a daily grade for everything that they are doing and they still want to come and do this after on their time or Saturday give up their Saturday to compete or work on the robot,” said Perkins.

