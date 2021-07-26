Choctaw County High School welcomes a new principal this school year

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss (WCBI)- The school doors are almost open again and while some districts aren’t changing; others are bringing in some fresh new faces. Choctaw County High School introduced a new principal to the public for the coming school year. Staff members feel their new principal has already brought a lot to the table and the year hasn’t even begun.

“He’s already brought in some ideas as far as our school schedule he has brought some new ideas for the junior high and then he’s brought in some exciting new ideas for professional development,” said the school counselor Jennifer Roberts.

- Advertisement -

Thomas Brooks took over the position but it was nothing new for him; he had the position at Noxapater and Pascagoula High School before coming to Choctaw County; he said he wanted to see his new school achieve excellence.

“Every organization has pockets of excellence and coming in as a new administrator I just want to find those pockets of excellence, figure out what they are, and then do more of that at the same time we want to find those areas where we need to improve and start putting together a plan to address those areas,” said Brooks.

The high school introduced Brooks to the public as well as showcased some of their newly remodeled classrooms. The school is expected to have a successful school year, but to get there Brooks said there have to be some changes made.

“In the community just being very transparent with what’s going on in our school, and just preparing for an exciting year in athletics so we’re excited about that as well but the first thing’s first the big A the academics we’ll take care of those things first. Change brings excitement change brings a freshness about it so we embrace that freshness,” said Brooks.

Classes are expected to begin on August 5, 2021.