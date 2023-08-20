Choctaw residents will soon have a say on the county’s status as a dry county

Since prohibition, Choctaw County has remained a dry county despite other counties in Mississippi choosing to sell alcohol.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw residents will soon have their say on the county’s status as a dry county.

Laura Carson organized a petition drive to get the issue to go to the Board of Supervisors for a vote. She believes being able to buy alcohol locally keeps roadways safer.

“if residents are not having to drive to Starkville or Eupora, you are less likely to have Dui’s because people are not driving and drinking,” Carson said.

Carson says there are also economic benefits to having a wet county.

“the main thing is we want to keep tax revenue in the town and the county,” Carson said. it is the tax revenue but also the trickle-down to all of the other businesses. if we do sell alcohol here, it is going to attract more businesses.”

For Carson, the main goal of the petition is to help Choctaw County and its residents to grow and thrive.

“We want the town to thrive again,” Carson said. “You know, things are not what they used to be and we need to build it back up. This is not the whole kit and caboodle but it is one piece of the puzzle, that could help bring money back into the town and help things grow.”

