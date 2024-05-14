Mid-week break in rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Leftover scattered showers continue ahead of the cold front tonight. Overnight, the cold front will help to clear out the rain and break apart some of the clouds going into the middle of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A line of showers and thunderstorms will continue moving East ahead of the cold front late tonight. Overnight and into Wednesday morning, rain will clear to the East and the clouds will become lighter. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s/lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A break from the rain! There will be a perfect split between sun and a few passing clouds, especially in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s. Get out and enjoy this relief while it is here. Low temperatures will continue in the lower 60s. There is a chance for patchy fog overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Overall, Thursday is going to be a dry day. Clouds will be filling back in throughout the day. High temperatures look to increase a few degrees into the middle to upper 80s! Moisture will build, potentially allowing for scattered showers to move back in late Thursday night. A bit more mild, overnight lows only falling into the middle 60s.