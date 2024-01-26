Chris Beard talks home success versus road struggles

Ole Miss men’s basketball made a statement Wednesday against Arkansas, blowing out the Razorbacks 77-51 in Oxford.

Head coach Chris Beard’s squad has looked like two different teams depending on where the game is played.

In Oxford, the Rebels haven’t lost a game and are winning by an average of 19 points against conference foes.

However, Ole Miss is still looking for their first SEC road win and has lost the last three road contests by an average margin of just over 19 points.

Chris Beard says the disconnect isn’t that complicated it’s all about the team playing up to its potential.

“Better basketball, we played better defense, we have had better offensive execution.,” Beard said. “A portion of it is who we were playing and the home games I feel like we executed the game plan better. Tonight’s game started with a focus, it was a one-word game plan, defend. Not focus on the opponent as much as focus on ourselves and defend with pride.”