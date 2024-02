Chris Jones, Willie Gay win back-to-back Super Bowls with Chiefs

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Former Mississippi State Bulldogs Chris Jones and Willie Gay won Super Bow LVIII with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Houston football’s Chris Jones won his third Super Bowl and Starkville football’s Willie Gay won his second.

It took overtime to decide the winner of Super Bowl LVIII. But in the end, the Chiefs took down the 49ers 25-22 thanks to a walk-off touchdown from Mecole Hardman.