Christmas at the Mansion reveals winner for this year’s celebration

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – This year’s theme for the fifth annual “Christmas at the Mansion” is “Made in Mississippi”. It will highlight businesses across the state that help drive the economy and this year’s winner, selected to decorate the residence is April Hunter, owner of Fantasy Cottage Flowers and Gifts in Quitman.

“We are so excited, but you will see everything from traditional red and green, natural elements, to bright lights, big city, we will cover as much as we can related to business , industry, agriculture, mom and pops, we don’t want to leave any stone unturned and we hope to spotlight this amazing state that I’ve lived in all of my life,” said April Hunter, winner of Christmas at the Mansion.

Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves said Hunter’s proposal for decorating the mansion, which has served as the residence of Mississippi governors and their families since 1842, was not only creative, but also an example of in depth research.

“We wanted to highlight all of the things made in Mississippi and our recent economic development wins and all of her ideas were spot on. We are super excited to add her,” said Reeves.

Past themes have included music and the arts, kids and Christmas, and honoring first responders. Hunter and her team will start decorating on Black Friday and the Mansion will be open for the Christmas by Candlelight tour on December 6.

“We immediately jumped in and started contacting folks we thought would be a fantastic asset to helping us get the mansion ready for Christmas, they are looking forward to it, we have a great group coming with us and we are excited to jump in with both feet and hands and turn that mansion into something spectacular for Christmas,” said Hunter.

There were so many proposals that the First Lady and her staff chose two winners. So while April Hunter will decorate the governor’s residence, another florist will decorate the governor’s ceremonial office at the capitol and his offices at the Sillers Building.

