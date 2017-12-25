Christmas Eve Gun Thief Sought

TUPELO (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are looking for help in solving the Christmas Eve burglary of a Tupelo hunting and outdoors store. 

 Jacquavis Jamal Williams is the prime suspect in the pre dawn burglary of Hunter’s Haven.  Detectives say Williams made of with a variety of items including firearms and he should be considered armed and dangerous.  Williams is already out on bond from an arrest in Oxford.   Williams last known address was  New Chapel Road in Plantersville.    If you have information you are  asked to call Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-T-I-P-S

 

 

