HS baseball: East Union tops St. Andrew’s in Game 1 of 2A championship series

East Union baseball defeated St. Andrew’s 5-0 in Game 1 of the 2A championship series on Tuesday.

Mississippi State commit Landon Harmon tossed six scoreless innings and led the Urchins.

“Compared to my other outings this is one of the worst that I’ve had. I usually don’t give up a hit,” Harmon said. “I hold myself to a very high standard because if you don’t, you probably won’t do well on the mound.”

East Union can clinch its third consecutive state championship on Thursday in Game 2. First pitch is at 10 a.m. and you can watch the game on My Mississippi.