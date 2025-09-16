Citizens learn about resources available to them at WCBI Senior Expo

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Local senior citizens had the chance to learn about resources available to them at the annual WCBI Senior Expo.

At the event sponsored by Baptist Memorial Hospital, attendees got to meet with vendors from a wide range of interests and industries.

Providers were on hand to give information about a variety of topics, as well as screenings and other services.

The event featured an “Ask a Doc” table for people to ask questions and receive counseling for any medical issues.

With changes to Medicare coming in 2026, professionals from Glamour Enterprises were on hand to answer questions about insurance for those affected.

“Even though there are changes coming, we want you to understand that changes happen in any place, all over society,” said Jennifer Lawrence, Marketing Agent for Glamour Enterprises. “Milk goes up, eggs go up, gas goes up. So, don’t be afraid. That is one thing that I want to tell seniors. We don’t want you to make changes based on fear. We don’t want you to just jump into a plan based on fear.”

Misty Holder with The Pointe Retirement Community was there to show seniors services for long-term care and rehabilitation.

She says she hopes people leave the expo with all the information they need if a loved one needs long-term care, as it can oftentimes be a difficult decision.

“I encourage people to go ahead and have those conversations with their family and their loved ones before they’re in a crisis situation. Because then it is more difficult in a situation to figure out what to do when you maybe are having a medical event that’s ended you up in the hospital, or just because you maybe didn’t have those discussions with your loved one, not knowing what their wishes are,” Holder said. “So I encourage you to have those conversations with your family and your loved ones while you can. What are their wishes? What would they want to see happen as their health begins to decline? What type of care would they like to have?”

Free flu shots were also available to those who qualified.

The event was hosted at the American Legion in Columbus from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other services offered by Baptist Memorial Hospital were bone density screenings, blood pressure screenings, and service areas included: cancer, cardiac, trauma, Urogynecology, behavioral health, sleep center, bariatric surgery, and wound care.

