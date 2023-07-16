Citizens of Brooksville need to boil their water until further notice

Noxubee County supervisor Bruce Benard Brooks and many workers in the town have been working diligently to fix a leak after the water line that broke

BROOKSVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – Citizens of Brooksville need to boil their water until further notice.

The water is back on, however, citizens need to boil their water for one minute before using it and especially before drinking it.

