City Council discusses internet tax spending on projects in the area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Plans for spending the city’s remaining internet tax money split the Columbus City Council down the middle last night.

The city has about $1.5 million remaining from this year’s drops, and estimates that there will be about $1.3 million coming in January.

Just over $841,000 of that was already earmarked for projects, and City Engineer Kevin Stafford had drawn up plans for the remainder.

Rule changes now allow the money to be used on city assets as well as streets, bridges, and drainage.

The city plan calls for much needed roof repairs at the Municipal Complex, along with repairs to the city’s Public Works Barn, and the demolition of the former Dial-A-Bus building and repairs at East Columbus Gym.

There would also be money for additional paving projects.

Ward 6 Councilman Jason Spears made a motion to use the money for paving and drainage projects only, and work to make a separate plan for the other issues and find a different funding source.

Ward 3’s Rusty Greene, who usually holds similar views on finances, made a substitute motion to accept the current proposal on the basis that the repair needs are immediate and necessary.

He also stated that he would support it “this time”, but did not want it to become the norm.

There was a tie vote on Greene’s motion, with Ward One’s Ethel Stewart and Ward Two’s Roderick Smith supporting it, and Lavonne Harris, Gregory Jefferson, and Jason Spears opposed.

Mayor Stephen Jones broke the tie in favor of the motion.

