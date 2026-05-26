Child and mother injured in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police continue to investigate a shooting on the north side of town, leaving two people injured.

“It’s sickening… this child can’t fight for himself, but we’re going to fight for him,” said Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

A mother and her 18-month-old baby were shot Monday afternoon in Columbus.

Police got called to the 1500 block of 24th Street North around 3:00.

So far, they have one suspect they are looking for.

“Right now, we have people who are cooperating with us. We do have a person of interest that we are looking at, but we have some checks we have to check before we put it out there,” said Daughtry.

Before officers arrived, the child and 24-year-old mother were driven to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in a private vehicle.

The hospital was placed on lockdown per their policy.

“This is very alarming, and I’m not happy about it … This is the third child that has been shot because somebody grown don’t know how to act,” said Daughtry.

Columbus Police said they have been in contact with witnesses.

“I don’t believe the mother and the child were the intended targets… I think that it is some ongoing beefs with some other members of the family and that’s what we’re going to get to the bottom of,” said Daughtry.

Officials said the mother was in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, and the child had surgery Monday.

This case is still under investigation.

WCBI will update you as more details become available.

Contact Columbus Police or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers (1-800-530-7151) if you have any information about the case.

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