City Council to take closer look at non-profit organization funds

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The next Columbus City Council may be taking a closer look at how it helps fund non-profit organizations.

The council gets numerous requests each year to provide financial help for special events and other projects organized by non-profit.

And, choosing among them can be difficult.

The city has a small fund set aside for funding special needs, and requests that may not be budgeted for, but that’s usually not enough to meet all of the requests.

A request to chip in for the upcoming Saving the Youth Basketball Tournament was denied at last night’s meeting, because that fund has been depleted for the year.

At a press conference on May 21, some questioned if there was a way to set a policy.

“I always encourage non-profits to really do as much as they can with individuals and foundations, and grant-giving organizations, like foundations and other things; instead of requesting city money – taxpayers’ money,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

Some councilmembers said they may make personal donations to the tournament. It will be played at the MUW and New Hope Gyms May 31 through June 1.

