City Leaders and Police team up to strengthen community ties

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – City leaders and police are teaming up to strengthen community ties, one neighborhood at a time.

Councilman Roderick Smith hosted the first Ward 2 Walk on Wednesday, October 8, alongside Police Chief Joseph Daughtry and several Columbus officers.

The group started at the East Columbus Gym and walked through nearby neighborhoods, listening to residents’ concerns, talking about safety, and picking up trash along the way.

Organizers said the goal is to make officers more visible and approachable, while encouraging neighbors to take pride in their community.

“We have lived on Sumer Haven Drive for almost 20 years, and this is the first time in the 20 years that we have ever had this much attention and care,” said Columbus resident Rebecca Roby.

“It is important that we get out in the community, our numbers are going up, and when our numbers go up, we can be more proactive than reactive, and that is what it is all about right now, being proactive, getting out in the community, letting people know who we are,” said Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

“It has been great, we got a lot of people out, kids out have been going to residents’ houses and they are excited to see the police out with the city councilmen,” said Roderick Smith from Columbus City Councilman Ward 2.

