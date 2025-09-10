City leaders discuss proposed organization chart in Columbus meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus took up several matters at its special meeting and work session.

One of those was the city’s proposed organizational chart that would restructure some departments.

Mayor Stephen Jones said the city hasn’t had an organizational chart in a long time, and he felt it was important to establish one.

He said it will help people know who they are reporting to and what their duties are.

He thinks it will improve efficiency for departments and accountability to citizens.

He also said implementing preventative maintenance may help fix issues and save the city money in the long term.

Some of those who could be affected by the chart expressed concerns to the mayor and city council.

Mayor Jones said they are trying to do what’s in the best interest of the citizens, and if it is approved, it will be a work in progress.

“Well, with any new administration, you’re going to have changes. You know, some of those people will like some of it; they won’t. Some of them may not like it now, but then they may figure out it wasn’t so bad. And, you know, it’s just like the new iPhone or the new program. When they update your iPhone, you know, most people don’t want to change because they’re just stuck in their ways….But then after they updated it, they think, ‘Oh, I like this. This is not too bad.’ I can’t see the future, but I’m hoping that it’s going to be really effective and it’s going to be better for the citizens…. It’s not like we are demoting anybody. We are just combining some departments to make sure that they’re running efficiently and smoothly, and they’re, you know, helping each other as much as they can,” said Jones.

Mayor Jones said for the employees being moved under another department, their salaries will stay the same, and they will also be receiving the 3% raise the city is giving employees.

A member of the council requested the organizational chart be made.

