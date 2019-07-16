City Leaders Hire Architect To Help Rebuild Sim Scott Community Center

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus city leaders take another step forward towards rebuilding the Sim Scott Community Center.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the board voted to hire Bryan Brown and Associates as the architect.

- Advertisement -

The facility was demolished back in February after a tornado ripped through the city.

Before the storm, the building was 5 thousand square fee.

Now, Mayor Robert Smith said the new plan is to expand and make the center 9 thousand square feet.

A number of functions were held at the community center.

The new building will provide more options for residents.

“The dirt has already been moved in there for the slab, so now since the council approved for the architect, the architect can start finalizing the plans and placing the stamp on it,” said Mayor Smith. “We can move forward from there with the slab and the building, and then from there, hopefully within probably the next four or five months it will be a new building there. The Sim Scott facility.”

Smith said it will cost the city $8,500 to bring in the new architect.