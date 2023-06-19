City of Columbus celebrates Juneteenth with tailgate party

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus got in on the action this Juneteenth holiday.

This is the 26th anniversary of the city celebrating Juneteenth.

Organizers set held a tailgate party over at the Roger Short Soccer Complex.

People set up their tents, grills, and coolers.

Companies, churches, and other organizations are involved in the festivities.

The event began at 4 p.m. and ended at 6 p.m.

