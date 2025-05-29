City of Columbus discusses naming policy

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus held its weekly work session to discuss issues they plan to take up at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

One of the topics of discussion was the city’s name policy.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said that for years, there have been buildings and streets named after people.

For example, the Trotter Convention Center, baseball fields at Propts Park, and the amphitheater are named after people.

Gaskin says now the city is trying to create a formal naming policy for things such as this.

For several months now, the city has worked on a comprehensive naming proposal by comparing it to other municipalities and studying other naming options.

“One of the things that brought this up was there were concerns several months ago about renaming streets for individuals and what that could mean for an emergency if, you know, a first responder got confused on a street that was named for Henry Armstrong that was normally Third Avenue or Third Street. So what we’re doing is we put a pause on naming anything like that until we get this policy in place,” said Gaskin.

The new policy should address potential issues that could arise. The city is working on getting it finalized and received a draft today. The council will be reviewing it.

