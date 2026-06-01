Four people face armed robbery charges in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Four people, two of them being teenagers, are facing Armed Robbery Charges in Tupelo.

25-year-old Kayla Turner, 22-year-old Deon Shumpert, 19-year-old Demario Harris and 19-year-old Keryauna Wheatley were arrested on May 28th.

Turner, Shumpert, and Harris have been charged with Armed Robbery. Wheatley has been charged with conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery.

According to Tupelo police officers responded to a reported armed robbery incident that happened in the Bryson Drive area.

A victim in the incident, described the suspect and vehicle to officers.

Later that day a traffic stop was made by police on the possible suspected vehicle

Turner, Shumpert, and Harris were denied bond by Judge Harry Sumner.

Wheatley was given a $50,000 bond.

All 4 cases will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

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