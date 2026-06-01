Teenager faces charges for allegedly assaulting two police officers in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two police officers.

On Friday, May 29, Tupelo police responded to the 1400 block of Filmore Drive in reference to a disturbance.

When officers got on the scene, they spoke to a victim who had been assaulted.

The victim gave a description of the suspect.

A short time later, officers located the suspect, Kyron Coggins.

While attempting to take Coggins into custody, he allegedly assaulted two Tupelo Police officers.

The 19-year-old was given a $50,000 bond.

His case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

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