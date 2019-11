COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus is giving notice it will no longer manage a park.

City councilmen approved notifying the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that the city no longer wants to manage Luxapalila Creek Park.

The city must give a year notice, which will be effective December 31, 2020.

Lux Creek Park is where the Luxapalila enters the Tenn-Tom Waterway.

It’s located just off Highway 69.