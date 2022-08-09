City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps.

Over the past few years, the traffic control features have been put in around town to slow speeders in residential areas.

A new design and new materials are allowing public works crews to cut installation times in half.

The older, one-piece concrete speed bumps take at least two days to put in place.

The newer version is assembled in sections and can go down in one day. It usually takes two sections to span a typical city street.

And at a cost of $840 per section, they’re more economical than the traditional concrete speed controls.

“Right now we’ve put down about 4 locations on them. There are orders for another half dozen throughout town, and our public works crews are learning the easiest and best, and safest ways to put them down,” said Joe Dillion, Columbus Public Information Officer.

To get a speed bump installed, 75 percent of the home or property owners in the area must sign a petition and present it to the city.