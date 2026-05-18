City of Eupora advises community to let water run before use

The city of Eupora is encouraging the community to let their water run before use.

Eupora Public Works recently completed the upgrades to the electrical system of two wells.

While the wells are being reactivated, community members may notice their water is discolored.

That’s why the city is asking its customers to let their water run and make sure it is clear before using it today, especially before washing clothes.

The city works crew is opening hydrants and flushing the system before the water reaches town to help alleviate any discoloration.

They will continue to monitor the system as the wells are brought back online.

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