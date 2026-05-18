Investigation underway after a fatal stabbing in Guntown

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation is underway after one person was fatally stabbed.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as 46-year-old Randy Hallmark

Deputies with the Lee County Sherriff’s Office recieved a call Saturday evening regarding an altercation involving a male suspect.

Law enforcment responded to County Road 1303 in the Pratts/Frienship Community and when they arrived on scene

they found Hallmark lying unconcscious on the side of the road suffering from a stab wound.

One person of interst and a witness were taking into custody.

This is an active investigation.

Hallmark’s body is being sent to the state medical examiners office for an autopsy.

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