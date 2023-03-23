City of Fulton to get new city hall at no cost to taxpayers

Money comes from the Covid relief federal funds and appropriated by state lawmakers

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Fulton is getting a new city hall, but taxpayers won’t have to foot the nearly $1 million bill.

Fulton outgrew its current city hall years ago, but money was an issue when it came to remodeling or rebuilding, until now.

“These funds are coming from the appropriations bill, House in 2022,” said Mayor Emily Quinn.

The money is part of the $350 billion American Rescue Plan and has certain stipulations, such as needed improvements realized in the wake of COVID-19.

“When covid hit we learned a lot about our building, we needed to change, we looked at ways of changing this building, but it wasn’t doable. We weren’t able to add a drive-through window to this building, and our lobby was way too small,” Quinn said.

The mayor said Fulton will use the funds to move its city hall to the old Comcast Building.

A drive-through window is already in place and the interior of the building will be gutted and remodeled.

“For now we have removed the asbestos, stripping it to the studs, roofline will be different, it will look like a totally different building, will make additions to the back of the building, back parking lot is a little crowded. We will remove some barriers and make the flow of traffic safer,” she said.

Quinn said the new city hall will serve Fulton and its growth for years.

“When you have new residents who come here, or new business owners, to set up utilities, it sets a good impression, if developers come here to meet with me. If you have a professional board room, it really makes a difference,” Quinn said.

Work on what will eventually be the new city hall starts soon, a complete renovation on the inside and on the exterior, even the brick will come off, and be replaced, all at no cost to taxpayers.

The total cost for the project is right at $950,000 and will take about a year to complete.

