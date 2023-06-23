City of Houston prepares for Homecoming festivities

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a big celebration this weekend on the square in Houston as that city celebrates Homecoming.

It’s part of the popular “Moonlight Magnolia Concert Series”, and the event is a boost for tourism as well as a fun time for locals.

Saturday evening, the courthouse square in Houston will be Homecoming Central.

“It is a great family fun time, the square is so full, town is really lively,” said Ashley Henry, whose family owns “Saxon’s, a longtime favorite restaurant in Houston. Saxon’s will have a food truck at Homecoming, which is part of the Moonlight Magnolia Concert Series.

Homecoming features music, food, and a fireworks show.

“Events like this bring in lots of tourism dollars to do these events throughout the year, and for family time, family time is hard to find around right now and those dollars are used to promote stuff like that,” Henry said.

Kirbi Dendy’s family owns Grocer’s Pride Supermarket. She is also with the Chickasaw Development Foundation, which is sponsoring Homecoming, along with the Houston Council of the Arts.

“Homecoming means a lot to bring in not only people from out of town and in town, but being a tourist in your own town is important, and we want to remember that and soak up some fun on the square,” Dendy said.

Janet Coker with the Houston Council of the Arts said events like Homecoming have something for everyone.

“My favorite part would be first of all seeing cars park and seeing people getting out of the car with children, grandchildren and coming bringing their chairs and sitting there and enjoying the music and being part of the community,” Coker said.

Along with the fun, food, and fireworks, there will also be an announcement during Homecoming, about a celebration marking ten years for the Trail Head. Another opportunity to highlight the great things going on in the region.

The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with a kid’s parade, followed by a concert featuring Terry Harmonica Bean, Choctaw Ridge, and then fireworks to cap off the night.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter