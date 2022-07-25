City of Starkville has some new art around town

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Starkville does some re-decorating over the weekend.

An army of paintbrush-wielding volunteers finished up some street art this weekend.

They painted a large cowbell-themed mural in the center of University Drive near the Cotton District.

Similar murals and crosswalk art were painted at intersections along University Drive.

The project was made possible by a $25,000 Bloomberg Asphalt Art Grant secured by the Fred Carl Junior, Small Town Center at Mississippi State.