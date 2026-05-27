Two men face burglary/drug charges in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are facing burglary and drug charges in Prentiss County.

On May 22, at around 9:30 am, Prentiss County Deputies were dispatched to 20 County Road 5075 for a burglary in progress.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they made contact with the homeowner’s sister, who alleged two male subjects had forced entry into the home before running into the woods behind the house.

The homeowner also reported items had been removed from a disabled vehicle on the property and placed into a 2008 GMC Sierra.

The suspects were caught on surveillance footage from a camera at the residence.

This helped to identify the suspects when they were found running along the property line that was made.

Jacob Wayne Mears and Aaron Eddie Kelly from Baldwyn were arrested.

A large amount of methamphetamine was found near the suspects when they were taken into custody.

That GMC truck previously mentioned came up as registered to Mears.

The truck was backed into the driveway with a trailer loaded with appliances.

A .22 revolver located on the trailer was also recovered and identified by the homeowner as having been taken from under his bed.

Mears and Kelly are each charged with Burglary of a dwelling, automobile, and possession of meth enhanced with a firearm.

Kelly is facing an addition charge of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

All charges against Kelly will be pursued under habitual offender status.

Both suspects are currently under supervision by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Mears was given a $150,000 bond and Kelly was given a $200,000 bond.

Both suspects were transported to the Prentiss County Jail where those charges will be presented to the Prentiss County Grand Jury.

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