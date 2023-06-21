City officials debate on increasing Columbus city borders

columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city officials are also debating increasing the city borders.

Officials are already looking into expanding east but are now considering going north towards Columbus Air Force Base as well.

The proposed annexation is very early in talks. City officials want to be confident that moving north will benefit the city. It is also important that the area meets all the proper criteria to join the city.

