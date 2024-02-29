City-owned event center in Columbus could see some upgrades

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A city-owned event center in Columbus could be getting a bit of a facelift.

At a work session, the Columbus City Council and Mayor Keith Gaskin opened bids for improvements on Regal Hall and the Trotter Convention Center.

Most of the focus will be on external work for Regal Hall, a smaller space adjacent to the Trotter on Fourth Street North.

Council members will examine the bids and should be ready to choose a contractor at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said both venues see steady use, and it’s important that they’re kept up.

“If you compare what we charge for those buildings to what other cities charge for theirs, it’s fairly low on ours, so there’s been some concerns about whether or not we’re charging adequately on those, and we’re maintaining them properly,” said Gaskin.

The money for this project is coming from revenue generated by the city’s hotel tax.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X