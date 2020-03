STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Starkville activated a phone line that citizens can call if they have needs.

Mayor Lynn Spruill posted on Twitter Friday morning that the hotline will be manned Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Callers will be able to get information about services and resources local churches are providing like food, counseling, delivery, and yard care.

The number is 662-323-4813.