City of Tupelo ends city-wide leisure and recreation district order

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A city-wide leisure and recreation district order is coming to an end in Tupelo.

The temporary order was put in place on April 8, 2020.

The order was an effort to help city restaurants that were experiencing financial hardships as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boundaries of the leisure district will now revert back to the downtown area.

The times of the ordinance will also go back to every Monday at 10:00 a.m. until Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

All restaurants in the City of Tupelo are now allowed to operate at full capacity and with no restrictions.