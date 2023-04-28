Civil Service Commission upholds termination of CPD officer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Civil Service Commission has voted to uphold the termination of a Columbus Police officer.

Former officer Aaron Andrews appealed his termination during a hearing Thursday.

The commission voted three to zero to uphold his firing.

Andrews was terminated for using a mobile app to clock in and out for work while outside the city limits.

Records indicated he clocked in from various locations, including Decatur, Nettleton, Tupelo, and Olive Branch – totaling nearly 51 hours outside the Columbus City Limits.

Andrews admitted the allegations are true but argued he was not the only officer who had been skimming the time clock.

City leaders plan to investigate whether other employees have been misusing the app.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said police officers found to be clocking in while off duty will be held accountable as well.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter