Clark Family celebrates 55 years of Gospel music

The gospel group was formed by Pastor Denvil Clark and his wife Verdie

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – It was an afternoon of singing and celebrating a local gospel music family in Aberdeen.

The Clark Family’s 55th Anniversary Celebration filled up the Aberdeen Community Center on High Street. Gospel groups from the region and even as far away as Memphis turned out for the event.

There was also food available, and of course performances by the Clark Family, including all three generations of the musically gifted family.

They even let WCBI’s Allie Martin join them for the opening number. The Clark Family was founded by Pastor Denvil Clark and his wife Verdie 55 years ago and they have been going strong ever since.