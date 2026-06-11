Class action lawsuit filed over xAI facility noise in Southaven

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — According to CBS affiliate WJTV, complaints over constant noise near the xAI facility in Southaven result in a class action lawsuit, filed by three DeSoto County residents.

WREG spoke to one of the plaintiffs, Taylor Logsdon, who says the noise has progressively gotten worse, and she and her children can’t enjoy their home anymore.

She and two other plaintiffs are hopeful that this lawsuit can finally mitigate the issue.

It’s been nearly a year since a former power plant site along Stanton Road in Southaven was acquired by xAI, and unfortunately, complaints over the site’s noisiness continue.

“The noise is annoying, it’s frustrating. We’re losing sleep, our kids are losing sleep, the dogs are going crazy, you know? And we’ve tried to get the noise mitigated, and nothing’s going right,” said Taylor Logsdon, plaintiff. “It’s really, really loud, especially at night, like after midnight, until about four or five in the morning, it’s just extremely loud. It wakes you up. You can feel the vibrations in your house now.”

Logsdon, along with plaintiffs Jason Haley and Preston Herrington, filed a class action lawsuit, which alleges the noise from the site’s temporary gas turbines has worsened, despite previous complaints.

The plaintiffs say the noise has disrupted their daily lives, citing psychological and physical health effects and property value losses.

“The outcome that we’re hoping for is that the noise will be mitigated. Like that’s the best thing, is just mitigate the noise,” said Logsdon. “Help our community all get some relief, where we can go outside and enjoy, you know our property again.”

This class action lawsuit demands a jury trial and compensation for damages. The plaintiffs are not calling for the removal of the xAI site, but they do want something done about the noise.

WREG also contacted an xAI spokesperson for comment, but they have not responded.

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