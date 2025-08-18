Classes start back on campus at Itawamba Community College

ITAWAMBA COMMUNITY COLLEGE (WCBI) – Students return to class at Itawamba Community College on August 18.

Excitement was in the air as freshmen were learning their way around campus.

A number of students moved onto campus this past weekend.

Staff was on hand to help and create a high-energy atmosphere for the first day.

“One of my most favorite times of the year, probably short of commencement exercise day. It’s just a wonderful time. So exciting all of our students back on camp our campuses. Things are going great. We got welcome week activities planned all throughout the week at all locations… lotta fun. It’s exciting to have our students back here and to see them take their next step in their educational journey,” said ICC President, Dr. Jay Allen.

“Welcome week is always super important. That first week of class, everybody’s getting adjusted, but it’s also really when like you really find your people. You know, you’re starting to align with people who have similar majors to you. You’re starting to meet other people in your classes. It’s just a really special time for everybody to really come together as a school and as a class,” said ICC Student Karry Linley.

There are also a number of welcome week activities students will participate in this week.

