Starkville man arrested for allegedly filming another without permission

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We live in a world where most things are caught on camera, or you can hit record at the touch of a button.

But depending on the situation, there are rules when it comes to videoing.

A Starkville man has been charged with allegedly secretly filming someone.

On Sunday, Starkville Police responded to Woodlawn Road regarding a report that a recording device had been covertly placed inside the home.

After investigating, police arrested Scott Gronewold with the assistance of the department’s tactical team.

Gronewold was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oktibbeha County for medical and mental health treatment.

He is charged with photographing or filming another without permission, where there is an expectation of privacy

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